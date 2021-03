The Autry Museum of the American West will reopen its doors to members on Tuesday, March 30, and the public on Tuesday, April 6. The museum has been closed since March 14, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Advance reservations will be required.

“After a challenging year for so many, we are ecstatic to reopen the museum and welcome the community back into our building. We are thrilled to share our three new onsite exhibitions with the public and, complementing our growing online offerings, continue telling the diverse stories of the American West in person,” said W. Richard West Jr., president and CEO of the Autry Museum of the American West. “I am grateful to our dedicated staff, who had to adapt quickly to bring the museum online in 2020 and who are now working diligently to reopen the physical space in 2021.”

For the initial reopening, the Autry will debut two major temporary exhibitions – “Masters of the American West” and “When I Remember I See Red.” In April, a third temporary exhibition, “What’s Her Story,” will open alongside works in the permanent Art of the West Gallery.

The Autry is located at 4700 Western Heritage Way. For information and reservations, visit theautry.org.