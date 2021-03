Hollywood Temple Beth El is holding its annual “Some Enchanted 2nd Seder” on the second night of Passover on Sunday, March 28, at 7 p.m. The theme is “next year in our kitchen” and the program includes elements from different Jewish traditions. Suggested minimum donation is $18. eventbrite.com/e/some-enchanted-2nd-night-seder-goes-on-line-tickets-143877859551.