Experience some of the best local and international performers and emerging chamber music artists in encore programs from the 30-year history of Sundays Live at LACMA. Join the museum on Sunday, March 28, from 6 to 7 p.m. for a virtual encore performance featuring harpist Cristina Montes Mateo with Susan Greenberg (flute), Madalyn Parnas Möller (violin), Virginie d’Avezac (viola) and Juliette Herlin (cello). They will perform works by Haydn, Saint-Saëns and other composers. The concert was originally recorded on Dec. 1, 2019. Viewing is free. lacma.org.