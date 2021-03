Registration is open for hundreds of spring classes offered by the city of Beverly Hills for everyone from tots to seniors.

Enjoy in-person and virtual classes in sports, fitness, language, tutoring, enrichment, music, dance, jewelry- making, gardening and more. Classes begin the week of March 22.

Free virtual jewelry-making workshops will be offered on five Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. beginning on April 3. A $10 material fee is required per person, per workshop.

O t h e r free virtual c l a s s e s i n c l u d e “Cooking with Arch,” a live, interactive course that offers a culinary adventure around the world; watercolor art, with demonstrations and instruction; virtual gardening workshops, with tips for a spring vegetable and herb garden and seed saving; tai chi martial arts; Qi Gong and meditation; “Latin Sizzle” dance; and country line dancing. For kids, in-person sports classes in soccer and flag football are available. Also offered are baking, chess, Spanish language, Momleta Boot Camp, English as a second language and Zumba classes.

For information and to register, visit beverlyhills.org/bhrec.