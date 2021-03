For one day only, Friday, March 26, Shake Shack West Hollywood will be serving a cheeseburger topped with queso, Shack ranch sauce with crumbled Cool Ranch Doritos, scallions and charred serrano salsa verde for $6.99. It’s a special to celebrate the launch of Benny Blanco’s new album, “Friends Keep Secrets 2.” Shake Shack teamed up with the American record producer, DJ, songwriter and record executive to honor him with this unique Benny’s Nacho Burger. It’s available only this Friday and guests can add crispy crinkle-cut Benny’s fries topped with Shack-made queso. They are priced at $4.25. 8520 Santa Monica Blvd., (323)488-3010.