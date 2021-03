Seven Hollywood restaurants are partnering on Friday, March 26, at 6:30 p.m. for a dinner to support the Hollywood Police Activities League Youth Run Team as members prepare to virtually complete the L.A. Marathon on March 28. The L.A. Marathon has been postponed until fall.

The Hollywood PAL L.A. Marathon Carbo-Load Dinner will take place at Wood & Vine, 6280 Hollywood Blvd. Student participants are allowed to complete the marathon in a virtual format, recording and reporting their distance and time electronically.

A selection of carbohydrate-heavy cuisine from Pink’s Hot Dogs, Fabiolus Cucina, L’Antica Pizzeria Da Michele, McDonalds, Northern Cafe, St. Felix and Wood & Vine will be served.

The Hollywood PAL Run Team has been training with Students Run Los Angeles, an organization that helps underserved youth. This year’s team has 16 members ages 13-17.

The PAL partners with the LAPD on programs to celebrate diversity, equity and inclusion. The goal is to inspire personal excellence, social awareness and civic engagement. The PAL organizes athletic, leadership, educational and tutoring programs for over 600 youth annually.