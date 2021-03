Brothers Meatballs

A new 100% plant-based Italian bistro opened in Hollywood by brothers and food industry veterans Mauro and Sergio Corbia. For over three decades, they have been feeding L.A. diners at Mauro’s Cafe inside Fred Segal. They joined forces with second-generation Italian chef Mark Mittleman, their self-proclaimed brother, and created the concept for Brothers Meatballs. Sandwiches include the green verde made with Brothers meatballs, arugula, pesto green tomato sauce, calabrese peppers, basil and fresh mozzarella. The bianco truffle sandwich is made with Brothers meatballs, smoked mozzarella, parmesan, basil and truffle Alfredo. Try the gluten-free crispy eggplant parmesan with melted mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce and basil. They also make gluten-free melanzana lasagna with crispy eggplant and served with homemade garlic bread. Salads include a healthy kale Cesare. For dessert, family recipes of limoncello raspberry and chocolate panna cotta are available. Open daily from noon to 10 p.m. 6268 Sunset Blvd., (323)672-8011.

Bushi by Jinya ramen at home

Enjoy Bushi by Jinya ramen kits delivered to your door. Partnering up with Uber Eats through March 22, guests can stay home and watch their favorite March Madness basketball teams while enjoying buy one, get one free ramen. 5168 Wilshire Blvd., (323)954-6477.

STK Steakhouse specials

To honor St. Patrick’s Day, STK is providing $5 lil’ corned beef sliders served with tater tots and $7 leprechaun cucumber stiletto cocktails during Happy Hour – 3 to 6:30 p.m. – through Sunday, March 21. The corned beef sliders are also available for dinner as a set of three for $21 for takeout and delivery. 930 Hilgard Ave., (310)659-3535.

Casa Vega brings back Foo Fighters plate and cocktail

Through the end of April, a special collaboration created by Foo Fighters lead singer Dave Grohl and Casa Vega is available to enjoy while dining outdoors or for takeaway. The Foo Fighters Especial is smoked brisket on homemade flour tortilla with back beat barbecue sauce, Mexican coleslaw, pickled red onion and served with elote, Spanish rice and refried beans for $22. Enjoy with the Los Luchadores Foo shot of La Gritona resposado, fresh lime juice and Modelo especial for $14. The profits from each taco served will be donated to No Us Without You, a charity providing food security for undocumented back-of-house staff and their families created by Va’La Hospitality. 13301 Ventura Blvd., (818)788-4868.

Dunkin’s new spring food and beverages

For a limited time, customers can celebrate spring green items including Dunkin’s Irish Creme, a smooth velvety flavor of sweet creme and vanilla, enhanced with the flavor of Irish creme whiskey. It’s available in hot, iced and frozen coffees, as well as other Dunkin handcrafted espresso drinks, lattes, cappuccinos, Americanos and macchiatos. Other March specials include a new avocado toast for just $3, a new green matcha topped donut and new blueberry matcha latte that is available hot, iced or frozen. 6201 Hollywood Blvd., (323)536-9220.

David Myers’ Adrift Burgers & Bentley

Here’s a one-of-a-kind driving experience from Beverly Hills car rental and Michelin-starred chef David Myers now through April 15. Start with a caviar and truffle cheeseburger while in the driver’s seat of a $250,000 2021 Bentley GTC Mulliner Edition. The white Bentley GTC with red leather interior will be dropped off at your home to take and drive for the day. Directions to Adrift Burger Bar will be provided. At Adrift, you will pick up a super decadent burger topped with caviar, edible gold leaf, a fried egg and truffle cheese. Sides and non-alcoholic drinks will also be provided. This is the perfect surprise engagement, life celebration or self-care personal pampering. This experience is $2,000, and proceeds benefit Covenant House California, a nonprofit that helps youth who are experiencing homelessness. If you just want the Adrift burger, it can be ordered à la carte for $250. Call (310)956-0500 to book this unique experience 24 hours in advance. This special is dependent on car availability, plus a valid driver’s license and insurance. 1025 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice, (424)238-5753.

Row DTLA buy a meal, give a meal

For every meal purchased at one of Row DTLA’s culinary concepts, one will be donated to essential health care workers at nearby Keck Hospital of USC. From March 20 through April 16, meals will be donated from a different restaurant each week. Kicking off this philanthropic campaign is L.A. native and celebrity foodie Phil Rosenthal, creator of “Everybody Loves Raymond” and host of Netflix hit “Somebody Feed Phil.” He will make a special appearance at Row DTLA on March 20 from noon to 1 p.m., tasting food from participating restaurants. Dine at Rappahannock Oyster Bar, Go Get ‘Em Tiger, Pikunico and Cafe Dulce. Diners are encouraged to post about Row DTLA and the campaign on their social media using #buyamealgiveameal for a chance to win lunch for two from Hayato and a $500 gift card to shop from the small businesses at Row DTLA’s collective. Customers must purchase their meals for donation in person at Row DTLA. Meals ordered via delivery app are not eligible. Any purchase of food with a drink at participating restaurants qualifies as a meal. 777 S. Alameda St., (213)988-8890.

Slater’s 50/50 fish and chips burger

The new fish and chips burger is available for a limited time at Slater’s 50/50 through April 4. It’s an exciting fusion of surf and burger, featuring a half pound of IPA beer-battered Atlantic cod on top of a pile of house made waffle chips, pickles, malt vinegar slaw and scratch-made tartar sauce. Enjoy dining outdoors or for takeaway. 61 N. Raymond Ave., Pasadena; (626)765-9700.

Orsa & Winston virtual meal event

On Sunday, March 21, be part of James Beard Foundation Taste of America series to celebrate and support local restaurants in the community. Open for Good is a James Beard Foundation campaign committed to helping independent restaurants survive, rebuild and thrive for the long term. The JBF Los Angeles event will spotlight Orsa & Winston’s chef and owner Josef Centeno and includes a three-course Japanese-Italian dinner prepared by Centeno. The event begins at 5 p.m. Ticket prices are $95 for a single or $175 for a pair and includes the meal kit, wine and Rabbit Hole whiskey, alongside access to cooking demos and the national broadcast lineup for the James Beard Foundation. Pickup is on Sunday, March 21, at Orsa & Winston. Guests must be 21 years or older with a valid ID. Tickets and menu can be found at jamesbeard.org/events/taste-america- los-angeles-5. 122 W. Fourth St., (213)687-0300.

National Cheesesteak Day at Figueroa Philly

Get $2 off a Famous Figueroa Philly cheesesteak at Figueroa Philly on March 24 from at 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Choose between provolone, American white and jalapeño-nacho cheese. Then top with flavorful ribeye, caramelized grilled onions, crunchy green peppers and earthy mushrooms. The secret to this delicious cheesesteak is the premium ingredients, and the authentic Amoroso rolls shipped straight from Philadelphia. 3850 S. Figueroa St., (213)748-9073.

Akasha Passover Seder take-out and delivery

Chef Akasha Richmond packages her acclaimed holiday dishes for two or more celebrating a safer-at-home Jewish Holiday. Brisket dinners for two are $95, and chicken dinners for two are $89. Both are ready to heat and serve at pickup. There is also a menu of Passover essentials that include everything on the seder plate, box of Passover and gluten-free matzo, and chocolate-dipped and plain macaroons. Place your order 72 hours in advance on Tock with pickup times on Friday, March 26; Saturday, March 27; and Sunday, March 28; from noon to 6 p.m. The dinner is kosher-style containing no dairy. Indoor socially distancing dining reservations can be made for March 27 and 28 with an à la carte menu of items. 9542 Culver Blvd., (310)845-1700.

Partake non-alcoholic beer

Partake Brewing offers a nonalcoholic craft beer focused on flavor, health and inclusivity for those who want to enjoy a beer without the alcohol. Brewed with water, barley, hops and yeast, the Partake blonde only has 15 calories, and the IPA and Partake ale only have 10 calories and two carbs. This vegan brew is made with all-natural ingredients and a balance of citrusy hops with a sweet malt creating a light, bubbly body and dry finish. This awardwinning brewery also offers red and dark beers that consumers enjoy for their exceptional taste and calorie profiles. Go to drinkpartake.com/collections/shop -partake-brewing and have it delivered to your front door.