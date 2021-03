Learn about NASA’s newest rover during Caltech’s “Watson Lecture: Perseverance on Mars” on Wednesday, March 10, from 5 to 6 p.m., via Zoom. Kenneth A. Farley, W. M. Keck Foundation Professor of Geochemistry at Caltech, will describe how the highly-capable Perseverance rover, which landed on Mars on Feb. 18, will investigate rocks deposited billions of years ago at the bottom of a large lake, seeking evidence of possible life. He will also look at how the rocks carefully collected by Perseverance will provide the cargo for the first-ever effort to bring samples back to Earth from another planet. caltech.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_uJoVcflLSGKTUQvx7fDdRQ.