Join the Greater Miracle Mile Chamber of Commerce’s March virtual lunch titled “Back to the Future-Return to Reality from Zoom,” a museum and galleries panel discussion on Thursday, March 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The meeting will include representatives from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Academy Museum, Art Hype, Holocaust Museum L.A., KP Projects, Launch L.A., Sprueth Magers, JPLA and more. The Miracle Mile is a cultural destination with the largest concentration of museums on the West Coast. Learn how the institutions continued to curate, engage and display cultural projects during the past year, as well as plans for the future.

Time will be made for member announcements and a raffle will be held.

To join, use the link us02web.zoom.us/j/87471674866?pwd=YlhBcW5iOVVwUVgrUkw4clMzbG1QQT09, with the meeting ID 874 7167 4866, and passcode GMMCC. For information, call (323)964-5454, or email info@miraclemilechamber.org.