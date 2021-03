The Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles presents a virtual screening series that begins with the film “Beasts Clawing at Straws” available for viewing from Friday, March 26, through Friday, April 8. After the first screening period ends, KCCLA will show “The Bacchus Lady” beginning on April 8.

The online screening was created so people can conveniently enjoy Korean films at home. Both films star actress Youn Yuh Jung.

“Beats Clawing at Straws” (2020) follows a struggling restaurant owner who finds a bag of cash in a sauna locker, and a customs officer who gets into trouble when his girlfriend runs off with money he borrowed from a loan shark. “The Bacchus Lady” (2016) examines the issue of elderly prostitution in South Korea.

Viewing is free. For information, visit kccla.org.