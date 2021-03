Holocaust Museum Los Angeles presents “Bending Toward the Sun: A Multigenerational Conversation on the Legacy of the Holocaust and Survival in Today’s World” on Monday, March 8, at 11 a.m. Author, community leader and philanthropist Leslie Gilbert-Lurie will be joined by her mother, Holocaust survivor Rita Gilbert, and son Gabe Gilbert-Lurie in discussing how the Holocaust has impacted their lives and why its lessons of are particularly relevant now. The conversation, moderated by award-winning journalist Jessica Yellin, celebrates the audiobook launch of Leslie Gilbert-Lurie’s memoir “Bending Towards the Sun: A Mother and Daughter Memoir.” holocaustmuseumla.org.