Theatre Raymond Kabbaz, which specializes in French and international culture, is hosting “A Week of French Language Cinema” online from Saturday, March 20, through Thursday, March 25. The films include “Two of Us” (France) and César winner “Papicha” (Algeria), among others. They can be viewed any time throughout the week after ticket purchase. Individual films are $5, $30 for all six films. trkfrenchlanguagecinema.eventive.org.