Hollywood Heritage and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will present a virtual tribute to the “Fox Blondes” – Alice Faye and Betty Grable – with a CD release party on Wednesday, March 10, at 7:30 p.m. The new CDs include rare soundtrack songs from their films of the 1930s and 1940s. The tribute will also feature interviews, trailers and music clips, and will focus on other blonde Hollywood legebds. hollywoodheritage.org.