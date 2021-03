The Fountain Theatre has announced that it will host the Los Angeles premiere of “An Octoroon” by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins as the inaugural production on its new outdoor stage.

Winner of the Obie Award for Best American Play, Jacobs-Jenkins’ work has earned positive reviews nationwide. “An Octoroon” is a radical, incendiary and subversively funny riff on Dion Boucicault’s once-popular 1859 mustache-twirling melodrama set on a Louisiana plantation. A collision of the Antebellum South and 21st century cultural politics, “An Octoroon” twists larger-than-life stereotypes into blistering social commentary and satire.

“I’m proud the Fountain will introduce this bold play to Los Angeles audiences on our new outdoor stage,” Fountain Theatre Artistic Director Stephen Sachs said. “It could not be timelier. The moment has come for our nation to confront its own racist history. Branden uses satire to get to the dark core of American slavery and the racial stereotypes that continue to plague this country today.”

Earlier this year, the Fountain received approval from the city of Los Angeles to install the outdoor stage to safely present live performances and other events during the pandemic. Construction is set to begin this month, with the opening of “An Octoroon” scheduled in June.

The Fountain Theatre is currently in the process of preparing the site. The parking lot will be repaved and a stage, lighting, sound and video equipment will be installed. Seating for 84 people will be distanced per health and safety guidelines. The entire site will meet all safety requirements for artists and audience members.

For information, visit fountaintheatre.com.