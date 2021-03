The Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association will hold its inaugural fitness fundraiser “Walk for the Wild” on Earth Day, April 22, to raise funds to support the zoo’s conservation work.

Participants take a virtual walk “around the world” exploring the zoo’s global conservation impact and efforts to save threatened species and will be rewarded throughout the journey with digital fitness and fundraising badges, exclusive content and rewards based on fundraising levels. Join individually or as a team and participate in a friendly competition to win prizes. Proceeds benefit the Los Angeles Zoo and GLAZA, a nonprofit that supports the zoo and plays a central role in its conservation work.

“Because it’s easy for anyone to participate, ‘Walk for the Wild’ encourages the entire Los Angeles community to engage in a lifelong philanthropic relationship with the L.A. Zoo’s wildlife conservation mission, from schoolchildren to grandparents,” GLAZA President Tom Jacobson said. “Whoever you are, you can save species from extinction and be a conservation hero.”

Registration is open for the fitness challenge anytime through Endangered Species Day on May 21. Participants can choose when and where to walk (or bike, run, swim, dance, etc.). Their movement will be tracked on an integrated virtual map of eight global destinations, including Paraguay, South Africa and India. Special content can be enjoyed at each stop. The goal is for participants to collectively walk 14,000 miles across the globe.

The fitness challenge concludes on May 21 at 11:59 p.m. Awards for the largest team, top individual and team fundraisers and longest distance will be announced on May 22, as well as the total amount raised by the global fitness challenge. “Walk for the Wild” is open to the public, and participants ages 13 and older of all ability levels are welcome. For information and to register, visit lazoo.org/walkforthewild.