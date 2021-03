The First-In Fire Foundation recently donated a professional Kitchen-Aid mixer to Fire Station 34, located at 3661 Seventh Ave. in South L.A.

The mixer will make food preparation at the firehouse more efficient and the kitchen more useful, First-In Fire Foundation President Lyn MacEwen Cohen said. Donated as part of the foundation’s new “Test Kitchen” program, the 6-quart mixer was delivered by Paul Pham, of the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Battalion 18, who oversees the local fire stations that serve the Miracle Mile, Larchmont Village and Beverly/Fairfax District, as well as areas in South L.A.

In addition to the mixer, the foundation has recently delivered freezers to seven fire stations and filled them with food from local small businesses.

“Join us and help fill firehouses with freezers, and fill them with nutritious food for our firefighters and paramedics,” Cohen said.

Donations and support is sought for the foundation’s programs. For information, call (323)933-8164, or visit firstinfirefoundation.org.