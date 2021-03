The Original Farmers Market, corner of Third and Fairfax, debuted a new mural on March 16. The market collaborated with the Los Angeles Times to develop the project. Local artist Mike Farrell was commissioned to design and paint the mural, which is intended to serve as a photo op for visitors. Local artists James Haunt, Caitlin Kuhwald, Andrew Cooper, Wonder Crush and Mister Sampson were also selected to design images for banners that will be on display at the market representing the diversity of Los Angeles. Each artist was tasked to create a work that captures their unique interpretation of the city. The project debut coincides with the re-launch of the Los Angeles Times’ culture magazine Image, which will publish its first “re-issue” on March 19. The Original Farmers Market is located at 6333 W. Third St. For information, visit farmersmarketla.com.