Enjoy family-friendly Easter and spring festivities through April 4 at The Grove, The Americana at Brand and Palisades Village.

The outdoor shopping and dining destinations operated by Caruso will be adorned with Easter décor and spring-themed backdrops for photo ops. Each property rings in the spring season with exclusive offerings, including a limited-time Instagram story Easter Egg Hunt, spring inspired photo installations and a “Shop for Spring” spending incentive with a chance to win a private dining experience. With special participation from top brands such as Charlotte Tilbury, APL and Frame (The Grove), Sugarfina (Americana at Brand) and Veronica Beard (Palisades Village), each property provides safe and fun experiences.

The interactive Easter Egg Hunt is featured on each property’s Instagram accounts, highlighting a selection of exclusive spring products, promotions and weekday surprises. Take part in a Willy Wonka-inspired spending incentive, in which shoppers who spend $500 or more in a single day can present their receipt to a concierge to receive a complimentary chocolate bunny made by French pastry chef Fabrice Benezit. A select number of the chocolate bunnies will have a golden ticket hidden inside redeemable for a private dinner for four at The Grove, The Americana at Brand or Palisades Village.

For information, visit thegrovela.com and caruso.com.