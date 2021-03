Nothing says “St. Patrick’s Day” like a pint of Irish stout. At Market Tavern at the Farmers Market, they’re pouring Cut and Dry, a nitro Irish stout from MacLeod Brewing in Van Nuys, for $6 a pint. Sit on their expanded patio and enjoy a plate of bangers and mash or traditional fish and chips. Market Tavern is serving the special St. Patrick’s Day menu on March 17 only.

Be sure to visit for Sunday Roast served starting at noon. Roast beef and horseradish, a half a roast chicken, and leg of lamb come with trimmings of peas, carrots, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, roast potatoes, yorkies and gravy. Market Tavern offers a full bar, beer and wine with rotating taps. Located at the Farmers Market, Third and Fairfax, the contemporary Irish Pub opens daily at 11 a.m. markettavernla.com