The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood will welcome guests back for a presentation of Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon” starting on Friday, March 19.

Shown in Dolby Vision Laser Projection with Dolby Atmos Audio Technology, “Raya and the Last Dragon” tells a story from long ago in the fantasy world of Kumandra. Humans and dragons once lived together in harmony, but sinister monsters known as the Druun threatened the land and the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, the same monsters have returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the last dragon to finally stop the Druun for good. During her journey, Raya learns that it takes more than dragon magic to save the world, it takes trust as well.

Movie theaters are allowed to open at 25% capacity under public health orders. Enhanced health and safety protocols will be in place, including mask and physical distancing requirements.

Showtimes are 4 and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday; 9 a.m., 12:30, 4 and 7:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. All seats require reservations. Tickets are $17 for adults, $12 for children and seniors, Monday through Friday; $20 for adults, $15 for children and seniors, Saturdays and Sundays. The theater is also available for private screenings for up to 100 guests. For information, visit elcapitantickets.com.