Canter’s offers take out seder dinners

Canter’s is offering a seder menu for take out with many options. All of your favorite Canter’s dishes are available. For six person and under groups, limited in-person dining is available. Be sure to stop by their deli and bakery for salads and special Passover treats. Now open 24 hours, visit cantersdeli.com or call (323)651-2030 for details.

Take out Passover from Boa Steakhouse

A family Passover meal for four is available for $180 at Boa West Hollywood. Take home a seder plate; matzo ball soup; potato latkes; your choice of vegetables including grilled zucchini squash medley, steamed asparagus or Brussels sprouts; and an entrée of eight-hour-braised Creekstone brisket or Rosie’s Farm half chicken. Finish with a Boa s’mores chocolate torte. Order and pick up today, March 25. Go to info@boasteak.com. 9200 Sunset Blvd., (310)278- 2050.

KazuNori Toro Tataki Bento

Chef Nozawa’s newest dish Toro Tataki Bento is now available for fans to enjoy at home. For a limited time at all Los Angeles KazuNori and Sugarfish locations, the Toro Tataki Bento is served in a rectangular box with chopsticks. Inside the box is a layer of sushi rice and tataki – finely chopped toro from sustainably-ranched bluefin from Mexico. It’s served with ginger, kampyo, nori strips, wakame and topped with salmon eggs, masago and cucumber. A side container of soy sauce can be drizzled over the dish when ready to eat. This bento is a home-packed meal common in Japanese cuisine and is available in a single-portion takeout for $30. This dish is not available for indoor or outdoor dining. 6245 Wilshire Blvd., #101, (323)642-6457; 1110 Gayley Ave., (310)935-3974; 421 S. Main St., (213)493-6956; and 120 Broadway, #104, (424)999-4594.

Delicatessen at Emilia opens

The new Italian food pickup and delivery concept opened on March 21. Open now only on weekdays, chef Tancredi Deluca, owner of Amici, Tratoria Amici and Emilia, brings a taste of his hometown – the northern city of Tieste, Italy – to L.A. Hot and cold menu items feature hand-selected imported ingredients to make his sandwiches including a chicken parmesan and meatball sandwich served on freshly baked bread. Other menu items include Delia’s famous turkey lasagna, along with a traditional Caesar salad and Deluca’s grandmother’s tiramisu. Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. 8500 Burton Way, (424)999-4755.

Roman-style Oste dinner

Oste is a pinseria and osteria in the Beverly Grove area that has recently launched a full dinner menu. Menu items and specialties including hamachi crudo, fresh pastas, lasagna, burrata-focused dishes, branzino and an extensive list of pinsa. To compliment the Italian experience, sommelier Tiffany Bulow (most recently of Otium) offers varietals exclusively from Italy. Oste’s opening hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m., and until 9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Visit ostelosangeles.com to be directed to Postmates, Grubhub, DoorDash, ChowNow and Uber Eats to place an order. 8142 W. Third St., (323)413-2372.

Umami Burger’s Newmami menu

Umami Burger now is offering new and returning food and drink favorites including boozy milkshakes and updated buns and patty recipes. The menu features Impossible “meat” options, sides, appetizers and desserts. C3 founder and CEO Sam Nazarian is launching assorted fried chicken sandwiches made with buttered brioche buns. Sam’s Crispy Chicken is a take on a fried chicken hot dog. New combo boxes include the Umami-Fry Me Combo, the OG Umami Sampler, the Umami Deluxe Combo and All About the Chicken Combo. Jason Jeffords the brand’s new beverage director debuts a new drink menu that ranges from local craft beer and wine to boilermakers (beer and shot combo) and classic cocktails on the rocks with a unique twist. The new milkshakes are elaborate and have fun add-on toppings. There is a banana matcha shake with a tiramisu donut. Adults can add spiced Bacardi to elevate it. The pina colada shake can have Malibu Rum added and a puffy pineapple turnover. Kids and adults will like the over-the-top Cinnamon Toast Crunch shake; adults can have bourbon added to the Rocky Road shake with chocolate chips, fluff marshmallow, chocolate sauce and a brownie. For locations go to umamiburger.com. 189 The Grove Drive, Suite C-10, (323)954-8626.

Maestro’s Women’s Month dinner

Maestro is hosting a one-night-only four-course, prix fixe dinner on Monday, March 29, to emphasize women’s empowerment. The top-notch chef Jari Gonzalez, Maestro Restaurant chef, and chef Naima Wilson, formerly the executive chef for Scopa and Dama, are teaming up to celebrate women everywhere. The event also honors woman bartenders, and Whitney Hernandez, a vocalist and trombone player from Cuba, will be performing. Maestro has chosen to support the charity No Us Without You L.A. by donating a percentage of the prix fixe menu and drinks. 110 E. Union St., Call (626)787-1512 or visit maestropasadena.com.

Easter at home by Nick + Stef’s

Select your holiday favorites of either herb-roasted prime rib or leg of lamb accompanied by a signature Caesar salad, roasted tri-color peewee potatoes, asparagus, spiced baby carrots and a key lime tart. This complete dinner feast feeds four people for $300. Pick up is on Saturday, April 3, between 2 and 5 p.m. Order by March 31. 330 S. Hope St., (213)680-0330.

Easter Brunch at the Front Yard

The Front Yard at the Garland hotel is offering a special three-course Easter brunch on Sunday, April 4, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dine outdoors on the expansive patio while enjoying shrimp ceviche tostada, chicken tortilla soup, yuzu avocado toast, lobster French omelet, Nutella crepe with berries and vanilla, and more for $49 plus tax for adults and $25 plus tax for kids under 12. Reservations are required. 4222 Vineland Ave., (818)255-7290.

Golden Road honors National Puppy Day

On March 23, Golden Road Brewing partnered with celebrity dog groomer Jess Rona and her boutique Jess Rona Grooming to help pamper pups and the folks who take care of them. Golden Road is offering one of three unique grooming and beer packages inspired by the brewery’s Wolf Pack family of IPAs. Each package is $100, with 100% of the proceeds from each package going to the organization, Wags and Walks. This will help support its mission to advocate for and adopt out shelter dogs. It’s available for a limited time only and marks the continuation of Golden Road’s charitable partnership with Wags and Walks, where $1 per six-pack sold from the Wolf Pack – including Wolf Pup Session IPA, Hazy Pup IPA and Passion Wolf Hazy IPA – will directly benefit the rescue organization (up to $50,000 annually). Looking to adopt a dog? Visit wagsandwalks.org. To purchase Golden Road Brewing, visit goldenroad.la.