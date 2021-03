On March 14, celebrate the mathematical constant known as pi – 3.14 – at Du-par’s Pie Shop with freshly baked pies at the special price of $3.14 per slice and $13.14 for a whole pie. Select from classic fruit flavors like apple, cherry and blueberry, as well as decadent options like pecan and banana cream. 6333 W. Third St., (323)933-8446.