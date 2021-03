The California African American Museum is holding “I Am Woman: Promoting Self-Worth in Contemporary Black Art,” a virtual program on Thursday, March 18, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Though standards of what constitutes “beauty” have broadened, Black women remain underrepresented in mass media depictions of ideal beauty. In a Women’s History Month conversation moderated by CAAM Assistant Curator Taylor Bythewood-Porter, artists Genevieve Gaignard, Deborah Roberts and Grace Lynne Haynes will discuss how their work explores imaging of Black women and the shaping of racial and personal identity. Admission is free. caamuseum.org.