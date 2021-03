Children’s Hospital Los Angeles recently launched its sixth annual Make March Matter campaign. Actress, author, advocate and longtime CHLA supporter Jamie Lee Curtis joined the hospital to kick off the campaign. The month-long fundraising drive empowers local businesses to rally community participation to raise $1 million or more in March in support of children’s health in Los Angeles.

“We are grateful to the businesses who are partnering with us this year in support of our commitment to improve the health of all children,” CHLA President and CEO Paul S. Viviano said. “The impact of the pandemic has affected every aspect of our lives, but one thing that has not wavered is the world-class care we provide to our precious young pediatric patients.”

Since the campaign’s inaugural launch in 2016, Southern California businesses and corporate partners have helped raise $8 million for life-saving care for children in Los Angeles and surrounding communities. Individuals can participate in this year’s campaign by dining or ordering takeout from local food establishments, shopping, participating in virtual workouts and more.

Numerous corporations and businesses have agreed to support community members in giving back. Each business has selected a unique way to contribute to the campaign’s collective impact. Some sell specific items with proceeds supporting CHLA patients, while others devote a portion of overall sales for the entire month. Panda Restaurant Group, parent company of Panda Express, has been the campaign’s top fundraiser for the past five years.

“Our Panda team is passionate about children’s causes,” Tina Hsing, director of Panda Cares said. “Funds raised via our in-store donations and associate giving initiatives will benefit CHLA’s Panda Cares Center of Hope and programming that is designed to improve children’s mental, emotional, physical and spiritual well-being.”

For a complete list of participating partners and events, visit makemarchmatter.org.