Children’s Bureau will observe Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month in April by hosting “Eat. Drink. Give.,” an exclusive virtual dinner party in support of the vulnerable children and families the agency serves.

The interactive event on April 17 will include a virtual cooking demo with Chef Wolfgang Puck. The evening will be hosted by former “Iron Chef” judge Billy Harris.

All proceeds will directly benefit Children’s Bureau’s child abuse prevention programs that provide families with support, tools and resources to thrive.

Nearly 100 children in California are placed in foster care due to abuse or neglect every day, and over 33,000 of those children live in Los Angeles and Orange counties. Children’s Bureau is one of the largest investors in child abuse prevention in the country.

Dinner tickets start at $500 and include access to the virtual event, ingredients and instructions for a four-course meal for two, cocktails and a bottle of wine. Delivery within Los Angeles is offered at an additional charge. Viewing-only tickets are also available for $50.

For information, visit all4kids.org/eatdrinkgive.