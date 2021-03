It’s been one year since my family and I dined at an upscale steakhouse, and we miss that luxury fine dining experience, especially during celebratory events. Steakhouses appeal to all of your senses, as you hear, see, smell and taste the sizzle of dry-aged prime beef as it arrives at your table.

I miss sipping a full-bodied cabernet sauvignon or syrah while enjoying a tender and perfectly cooked steak. I long for slices of crispy-crusted bread and miss how the soft butter seeps into the pores of the warm interior before taking my first bite. I’ve been longing for a crisp wedge salad topped with rich blue cheese, sliced tomatoes and chopped applewood smoked bacon. Steakhouses know how to make a buttermilk or blue cheese dressing that enhances the iceberg lettuce. Also, a good steakhouse makes comforting, cheesy potato au gratin, perfectly cooked asparagus spears and sautéed mushrooms that enhance one’s meal.

Recently I was introduced to the Finishing Gourmet, a steakhouse-quality restaurant delivery service. I was a little wary of how this delivery service would package, transfer and plate from the restaurant kitchen to my front door.

I tried it last weekend and I’m excited to share that this new food preparation service in Los Angeles works really well.

The Finishing Gourmet offers classic fine dining meals created by executive chef and partner Robert Sulatycky. Not only was he a competitor in the Bocuse d’Or (one of the world’s most prestigious cooking competitions), but also the head coach for Bocuse d’Or Team USA in 2019. Sulatycky also ran kitchens for the Four Seasons Hotel in both Toronto and Chicago.

When he developed upscale dining recipes for the Finishing Gourmet, he had to incorporate cooking and packing techniques for a proper “restaurant at home” experience. He tested the system to ensure the appearance, texture and temperature of the food arrives at your home, just as it was before it left his kitchen. Diners no longer have to deal with cold or lukewarm food, soggy side dishes or overcooked meals.

He cleverly packages the warm sides in reusable glass jars, instead of cardboard or foam. There was no need for reheating.

When I opened the box holding a wedge salad, I was impressed with the presentation in a reusable ceramic bowl. It was topped with cubes of Point Reyes blue cheese, sliced heirloom tomatoes, shaved breakfast radish and chopped Nueske’s bacon. A jar of green peppercorn buttermilk dressing to pour on top was heavenly.

In another ceramic bowl was chilled shrimp cocktail, poached and plated with greens and garnished with edible flowers. A dazzling red cocktail sauce and lemon wedges accompanied he shrimp.

The box holding a 32-ounce bone-in Cowboy Ribeye also had three different sauces – au poivre, signature house steak sauce and jalapeño chimichurri. Warm pan-roasted mushrooms with aged sherry and fine herbs finished the meal. Finishing salt, black pepper and fresh herbs tied in twine were included in the box. A “culinary kit” with tongs, a brush, a minute glass timer and a branded knife supplied the appropriate utensils. The service even includes a restaurant-quality mini blow torch to caramelize the crème brûlée dessert. The overall effect is celebratory and so different than any other food delivery service.

My teen daughter eagerly followed the simple instructions on the entrée box to finish the already-prepared steak. She placed oil and a pat of butter in a pan, turned over the minute timer and with tongs, placed the large, bone-in steak to sizzle and sear. After one minute, she turned both the timer and the steak over to caramelize the top. As instructed, she rested the meat on a plate and garnished it with the already-grilled garlic bulbs cut in half, some sprigs of thyme and rosemary. It was a presentation that made our mouths water, as we sliced the tender meat and placed it on our individual plates.

As we taste-tested each of the sauces, we all remarked that the meat was so flavorful, that we all could have easily enjoyed the meat without the sauces; however, their signature steak sauce was our favorite. We spooned the sherry-enhanced mushrooms and creamy potato au gratin topped with a basil panade, and were oohing and aahing after every bite.

Afterward, our daughter fired up the mini blow torch and we watched the turbinado sugar on top of the vanilla and chocolate crème brûlées crack as it caramelized.

My husband and I poured the last of our favorite bottle of cabernet sauvignon into our glasses and clinked to the Finishing Gourmet for a delicious dinner.

Peruse the appealing menu of starters, entrees, side dishes and desserts. Additional cuts of well-marbled beef from Tama, Iowa, include a 7-ounce petite filet mignon, 10-ounce center cut filet mignon, and 17-ounce dry-aged, bone-in filet mignon. Also on the menu is an 18-ounce New York Strip, 12-ounce Snake River Farms Wagyu rib cap, 24-ounce double chicken breast and grilled vegetable lasagna. Seafood options include a 16-ounce grilled Ora King boneless salmon steak and a grilled fresh Atlantic lobster tail.

Place your order via Tock and select the day and time you want your meal to be delivered. The staff keeps you abreast by text of the estimated arrival time, before delivering a large canvas bag to your doorstep. To maintain freshness and quality, the Finishing Gourmet’s delivery radius is 15 miles from North Sycamore Avenue. Pricing averages $100 a person, depending on the order. Go to exploretock.com/thefinishinggourmet-la or thefinishinggourmet.com. $$$ 911 N. Sycamore Ave., (866)634-6474.