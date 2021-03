Village Well Books & Café hosts its second online author event with Culver City author Doyin Richards on Sunday, March 7, from 11 a.m. to noon, via Zoom. Richards will read from his latest book, “Watch Me: A Story of Immigration and Inspiration,” with illustrations by Joe Cepeda. Afterward, the author will join a Q&A session and share information about his work and inspiration. The book tells the story of Richards’ dad Joe, who came to America as a young child and succeeded when many thought he would fail. Richards is a children’s author, founder of the Anti-Racism Fight Club and a TEDx speaker on anti-racism. bit.ly/2NHPctt.