Author Deesha Philyaw will discuss her latest book, “The Secret Lives of Church Ladies,” in conjunction with the California African American Museum exhibition, “Enunciated Life” on Tuesday, March 9, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., via Zoom. A National Book Award Finalist for fiction, Philyaw’s work offers a series of short stories about Black women, faith and desire. The author explores the murky lines between what is considered right and wrong as four generations of characters grapple with the church’s standards and their own needs and passions. Writer, photographer and podcast host Nneka Julia Odum will lead the discussion. caamuseum.org/programs/talks-and-workshops/the-secret-lives-of-church-ladies.