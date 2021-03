The Jacques Pépin Foundation is excited to release “Cook with Jacques & Friends: Volume 2,” a video recipe book featuring over 40 chefs, bartenders and others from across the country. Los Angeles chefs Antonia Lofaso, Brooke Williamson and Josiah Citrin are among those who have contributed recipes for “

Volume 2.” Each contributor submitted a video and recipe so readers can watch and cook alongside the contributor. The video recipe book is available to all Jacques Pépin Foundation members. Membership starts at $40 per year. The Jacques Pépin Foundation supports free culinary and life skills training through community-based organizations. To learn more, go to jp.foundation.