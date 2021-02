The city of West Hollywood has launched a free transportation program to COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites located within a 10-mile radius of the city’s borders.

To qualify for the program, community members must be 62 or older or a disabled resident who cannot drive, enrolled in the city’s On-Call Transportation Program and have scheduled a vaccination or testing appointment.

Those who qualify can then call (310)981-9303 to reserve a ride. All reservations must be made at least three days in advance. Program staff is available to answer questions and address concerns

Additionally, free transportation is provided to West Hollywood residents who are veterans who currently meet eligibility criteria to receive COVID-19 vaccinations at Veterans Administration centers. At this time, a resident is eligible to make an appointment for a VA vaccine if they are 75 or older, are at high-risk due to underlying medical conditions, serve as a frontline essential worker or a caregiver of an eligible veteran. Recipients must be registered with the VA. Information is available for veterans by calling (310)478-3711, ext. 48629, or visiting va.gov/health-care/apply/application/introduction.

The city of West Hollywood’s On-Call Transportation Program is intended to complement the city’s other transportation programs by providing trips to seniors and those with disabilities on short notice, during weekend and evening hours, or to destinations outside the areas served by the other transit programs. For information, call (323)848-6454, or visit weho.org.