The city of West Hollywood is continuing its WeHo Sounds Free Virtual Concert Series, which take place on Friday evenings at 6 p.m. online at weho.org/wehosounds, and kicks off the weekend with a music-filled “happy hour.”

Chris Hutton will perform on Friday, Feb. 12, at 6 p.m. Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Hutton’s music is a sophisticated blend of raw emotion and meticulous musicianship. Deeply personal lyrics and performances are set against a buoyant pop aesthetic to create a sound that A&R Factory describes as “tangibly magnetic.”

The series finale on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 at 6 p.m. will feature Satin Ragdoll and the Misfit Toys. Influenced by Sarah Vaughan, Peggy Lee and Ella Fitzgerald, Satin Ragdoll and the Misfit Toys is a pre-1920s through 1960s jazz band led by vocalist Loren Marie Story. Always dressing the part in vintage splendor, they bring modern instrumentation to classic songs while honoring their original mood and style.

West Hollywood’s 2020-21 WeHo Sounds series is organized by the city’s Arts Division. For information, visit weho.org/wehosounds, or contact Joy Tribble, the city’s arts technician, at (323)848-6360 or at jtribble@weho.org.