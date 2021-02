Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, the award-winning luxury hotel in the heart of Beverly Hills, welcomed guests back to its on-site dining destinations on Jan. 30 with added safety precautions in place. Popular alfresco hot spot the Rooftop by JG opened for outdoor dining along with Waldorf Café by La Colombe and Jean-Georges Beverly Hills Patio.

Restaurants are capped at a reduced capacity, including a maximum of six guests per table, to meet current social distancing requirements. Sanitation stations are available throughout the hotel and restaurants for guest use, and person-to-person contact is limited through pay-at-table technology and QR codes for menu viewing.

The five-star property utilizes Emist electrostatic sprayers to disinfect, Pathosans – an environmentally responsible LEED and Green Seal-approved cleaner and disinfectant – and Xenex UV Lightstrike Robots that deliver up to 4,300 times more germicidal UV pathogen-killing intensity than UV-c mercury vapor.

The Rooftop by JG is seating guests daily for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and for weekend brunch on Saturdays and Sundays beginning at 10 a.m. A full à la carte menu is offered, and seating is available by reservation via OpenTable.

Waldorf Café by La Colombe, the newest offering at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, is open Friday through Monday for breakfast from 6 to 11 a.m. The new pop-up café concept – outfitted in a custom, vintage 1967 Citroen Hy-Van – is conveniently located at the front of the hotel offering a full range of specialty coffees from La Colombe along with an à la carte menu featuring light bites such as vanilla chia bowls, smoked salmon sesame bagels, breakfast wraps, muffins and croissants. Menus can be viewed via QR codes, and items can be ordered to-go or can be enjoyed at the tables and chairs placed with social distancing and Hilton CleanStay guidelines in mind.

Jean-Georges Beverly Hills offers an elevated dining experience with an eight-course tasting menu available on the outdoor patio. Beginning Feb. 5, the intimate offering will be available from Friday through Sunday between 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. The eight-course tasting menu will change monthly to showcase seasonal fare. The tasting menu is $180-plus per person, with an optional wine pairing available for $140-plus.

“Our team has worked tirelessly to ready the dining outposts and prepare an ultra-safe environment for locals and travelers alike,” said Vanessa Williams, general manager at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills. “I am confident that opening restaurants to offer outdoor dining, with proper protocols in place, will breathe life back into our community.”

For information, visit waldorfastoriabeverlyhills.com or call (310)860-6565.