Art, music and science intersect in “UnRavelled,” a new drama by Los Angeles-based playwright Jake Broder streaming from Thursday, Feb. 25, at 4 p.m. through Wednesday, March 31. Based on true events and incorporating research and interviews conducted by Broder at the University of California, San Francisco’s Memory and Aging Center, “UnRavelled” explores the connection between the work of Canadian painter Anne Adams (1940–2007) and French composer Maurice Ravel (1875–1937), both of whom lived with the same rare brain disease. Seminars will accompany the work after the Feb. 25 premiere and on March 3 following a screening at 9 a.m. Viewing is free. unravelledplay.com.