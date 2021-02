To celebrate National Random Acts of Kindness Day on Feb. 17, celebrities joined Project Angel Food and the Everest Foundation to commemorate the launch of the Everest Foundation’s Telephone Angels program.

Stars including Eileen Davidson of “The Young and the Restless” and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Juan Pablo Di Pace of “Dashing in December” and “Dancing with the Stars,” and Kim Coles of “Living Single” supported the initiative with personal phone calls to critically ill clients as a way to mitigate the intense loneliness brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Richard Ayoub, executive director of Project Angel Food, and Dr. Michael Everest, chair of the Everest Foundation, also participated.

Project Angel Food began piloting the Telephone Angels program in April. In addition to their regular meal deliveries, this program pairs volunteers with Project Angel Food clients who identify with feelings of isolation and loneliness. Volunteers connect with clients over the phone for weekly or twice-weekly social check-ins. Volunteers do not offer medical advice or psychological counseling, simply camaraderie and friendship. Since the pilot program launched, 90% of the people participating have said their mood has improved because of the calls. Through its generous fiscal sponsorship, the Everest Foundation ensures the program can expand to more Project Angel Food clients, while also providing recruitment and training for volunteers.

“Volunteers can spend 10 minutes on a cheer up call with a client. Sometimes you just need someone to listen. This is why the Everest Foundation Telephone Angels Program is so important,” Ayoub said.

Visit angelfood.org and theeverestfoundation.org.