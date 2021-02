The Skirball Cultural Center has announced “Noah’s Ark at the Skirball: The Art of Imagination,” a collection of virtual programs and free educational resources developed for pre-kindergarten through fifth grade distance learning.

Based on the artistry and storytelling of the children’s and family destination “Noah’s Ark at the Skirball,” which remains closed in accordance with Los Angeles County public-health orders, the initiative supports students and teachers. It includes streaming videos and interactive lesson plans, virtual field trips facilitated by “Noah’s Ark” educators, and online professional development courses focused on arts integration. Launching this week, with additional programming to be announced, “Noah’s Ark at the Skirball: The Art of Imagination” will remain available when schools resume in-person instruction and the Skirball is permitted to reopen.

“School districts across the country are coping with a learning crisis made worse by the challenges of remote instruction, so it was imperative to rethink our engagement strategies and find new ways to serve school communities during these unprecedented times,” Skirball President and CEO Jessie Kornberg said. “Even as we look forward to hosting field trips on site again when it is safe and responsible to do so, we hope that this digital content will enrich the virtual classroom environment and bring the messages and meaning of Noah’s Ark into homes nationwide.”

“Since opening to the public in 2007, ‘Noah’s Ark at the Skirball’ has welcomed hundreds of thousands of school-age children to take part in a play-based, interactive gallery experience centered around themes of resilience and hope,” Skirball Director of Education Rachel Stark added. “Through this vibrant new content, we look forward to continuing to engage school and family audiences in imaginative, learner-centered ways and share the Noah’s Ark story of weathering storms, fostering community and building a better world.”

For information, visit skirball.org/education.