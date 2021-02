The Robey Theatre Company presents an online reading of “Othello” by William Shakespeare on Sunday, Feb. 28, at 2 p.m. “Othello” is the only play by Shakespeare to have a Black central character. The main characters include Othello, a Moorish general in the Venetian army; Desdemona, his beautiful and loyal wife; and Iago, his trusted but treacherous ensign. Themes include jealousy, envy and racism, and how they threaten to destroy. The cast includes Ben Guillory in the title role, as well as Dmetrius Conley-Williams, Amara Phelps, Spencer Rowe, Jason Mimms, Monica Parks, Mel Hampton, Dana Lee, Jermaine Alexander, J.C. Cadena and Crystal Nix. Viewing is free; registration requested. therobeytheatrecompany.org/our-events.