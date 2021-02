New West Symphony continues its 2020-21 reimagined season with “A Tour of China,” a concert celebrating Chinese New Year and the Spring Lantern Festival on Sunday, Feb. 28, at 3 p.m. Featured performers include pipa virtuoso and ambassador of Chinese music Wu Man; Grammy-winning soprano Sasha Cooke; and master erhu performer Hong Wang. New West’s multimedia celebration will explore the music of Wu Man, Tan Dun, Mahler, Beethoven and traditional arrangements for orchestra. Pre-concert discussions and programs will be held on Feb. 25 at 6 p.m., and Feb. 26 and 27, at 7 p.m. The cost is $25. newwestsymphony.org.