Inspired by the altruistic gestures of dozens of longtime patrons, the owners of the Musso and Frank Grill have announced that the goal of $100,000 has been reached for the Musso and Frank Employee Relief Fund.

The fund was established in December to reimburse the legendary Hollywood restaurant’s 84 employees for cost of living expenses incurred since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. All of the money raised through the fund goes directly to the employees. The owners of Musso and Frank Grill have paid for the employees’ health insurance during the pandemic, said Mark Echeverria, CFO/COO and a fourth-generation member of the family that owns the restaurant.

The fund will remain open for donations. To view a special “Thank You to Our Community” video from the staff and owners, visit facebook.com/mussoandfrankgrill/vide os/416865076183857.

“So many friends, longtime patrons, and members of our extended Musso ‘family’ reached out to us without prompting, inquiring as to how they might go about making a charitable contribution to the welfare of our employees,” Echeverria said. “We were touched by these acts of generosity. Knowing that dozens of longtime and new patrons were willing to demonstrate their support for our employees warmed our hearts. Everyone really came through for the Musso team and helped us achieve our $100,000 goal.”

For information, visit mussoandfrank. com.