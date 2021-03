Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a comprehensive package of immediate actions into law on Feb. 23 intended to provide relief to individuals, families and businesses suffering the most significant economic hardship due to COVID-19.

The package, passed by the Legislature earlier this week, builds on the initiatives in the governor’s January state budget proposal to provide cash relief to lower-income Californians, increase aid to small businesses and provide license renewal fee waivers to businesses impacted by the pandemic. Additionally, the action will commit more resources for child care services and fund emergency financial aid for community college students.

“As millions of Californians are struggling to make ends meet amid the devastating impacts of this pandemic, we are taking immediate action in partnership with our legislative leadership to provide families and businesses the relief they need,” Newsom said. “This critical assistance – including child care, relief for small business owners, direct cash support to individuals and households, financial aid for community college students and more – will help keep our communities afloat as the state continues to confront the immense challenges of this moment.”

The new package of laws incorporates the governor’s Golden State Stimulus plan to assist California households with a disproportionate economic burden because of COVID-19, including those with incomes below $30,000 people unfairly excluded from previous federal stimulus payments. It also provides $600 in one-time relief to households receiving the California earned income tax credits for 2020. Additionally, the agreement provides a $600 one-time payment to taxpayers with individual tax identification numbers who were precluded from receiving the $1,200 per person federal payments issued last spring and the more recent $600 federal payments. It also provides $600 payments to households with income below $75,000. Taxpayers who also qualify for the California earned income tax credit will receive $1,200. The payments will be provided to the households shortly after they file their 2020 tax returns.

The governor’s package of laws also provides direct relief to additional lower-income Californians through a $600 one-time grant to households enrolled in the CalWORKS program and recipients of assistance through SSI/SSP and the Cash Assistance Program for Immigrants. The timing of issuing those grants is currently under discussion with federal officials. Combined, the package represents a total of 5.7 million payments to low-income Californians.

Relief for small businesses includes $2.1 billion for grants of up to $25,000 for companies impacted by the pandemic, and allocates $50 million of that total for nonprofit cultural institutions. Also, the state is waiving fees for two years for approximately 59,000 restaurants and bars licensed through the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Those fees range annually from $455 to $1,235.

For information, visit gov.ca.gov and leginfo.legislature.ca.gov.