Metro announced on Feb. 22 that 10-foot-tall poles with geotechnical instruments will be temporarily installed along Wilshire Boulevard from Century City to Wilshire/La Cienega in Beverly Hills as part of the Purple Line Extension subway project.

The poles will be on public sidewalks and will monitor ground movement, settlement and other geological impacts during construction. Each pole and instrument will be in place for approximately one month before being relocated. Each installation and removal will require intermittent closures of traffic lanes, sidewalks, alleys and parking spaces. Sidewalks will be accessible once the poles are installed.

Beginning in March, construction on underground appendage structures adjacent to the Wilshire/La Cienega subway station will occur. The structures include entrances and exits, ventilation spaces and utility spaces. The work will require intermittent and semi-permanent lane reductions and closures.

The work will be implemented in phases and is expected to run through the third quarter of 2022. During the first phase through Jan. 2022, Wilshire Boulevard will be reduced to two lanes in each direction between San Vicente and La Cienega boulevards. Left turns from Wilshire Boulevard onto Gale Drive and from Tower Drive onto Wilshire Boulevard will be restricted. The second phase starts next January and information will be available prior to future closures.

Crews are also still excavating at the Wilshire/Rodeo subway station in Beverly Hills. Intermittent lane reductions may be in place on Wilshire Boulevard between El Camino and Crescent drives.

Farther east, subway station construction continues in the staging yards at Wilshire/La Cienega and Wilshire /Gale. Work will be conducted 24 hours and intermittent lane and crosswalk closures may be in place along Wilshire Boulevard and surrounding side streets.

The intersection of Wilshire and San Vicente boulevards also remains affected by a K-rail enclosure anticipated to be in place through March. All left turns are prohibited in the intersection and directional closures will be implemented on weekends.

Station construction, hauling, concrete pouring and appendage work continues near Wilshire/Fairfax. Two lanes remain open in each direction on Wilshire Boulevard between San Diego Way and Spaulding Avenue. Concrete and material deliveries will continue at the Wilshire/Fairfax staging yard and may require intermittent lane and road closures.

At Wilshire/La Brea, hauling, deliveries and tunneling support continue in two staging yards and from a K-rail enclosure at Wilshire Boulevard and Orange Drive. Through Saturday, Feb. 27, Wilshire Boulevard will be reduced to two lanes in each direction between Detroit and June streets. Orange Drive will remain closed north of Wilshire Boulevard.

Work zones on Wilshire Boulevard also remain in place near Rimpau and Plymouth boulevards. Wilshire Boulevard has been reduced to two lanes in each direction between June Street and Muirfield Road, and Windsor and Plymouth boulevards. Concrete and material deliveries are anticipated to continue through at least the end of February at the two work zones.

At the current end of the Purple Line, tunneling support is ongoing in a staging yard near Wilshire/Western. Northbound Manhattan Place will be intermittently closed just north of Wilshire Boulevard. Intermittent single lane closures on Wilshire Boulevard may also be necessary between Western Avenue and Manhattan Place. Southbound Oxford Avenue will be intermittently reduced to a single lane.

For questions and concerns, call the 24-hour project hotline at (213)922-6934, email the project team at purplelineext@metro.net, or visit metro.net.