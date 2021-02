Re “WeHo cracks down on mask wearing,” Feb. 4 issue

The left’s new mantra is total government control and power, whether it’s over speech, thought or personal liberties.

A new police state is being ushered in, something our vets fought and died to protect us from in World War II. And people sit by and accept this in the name of “safety,” “health” or “social justice.”

I shudder to think what life will be like five years from now.

John Lynch

West Hollywood