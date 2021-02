Los Angeles Unified School District reached a sobering milestone in its nation-leading food-relief effort at schools on Feb. 1, providing 100 million meals, along with 19 million items of much-needed supplies, to students and families in need.

“It’s impossible to overstate the significance of that milestone. We knew the need would be great and we stepped up to do what we can to help,” Superintendent Austin Beutner said.

More than 80% of Los Angeles Unified students come from families living in poverty, and the job losses caused by the pandemic has fallen disproportionately on them.

When the crisis began, Los Angeles Unified started a food-relief effort at school sites to provide a nutritious meal to anyone in need – no questions asked. Schools also have provided 19 million items of much-needed supplies including millions of diapers and personal-care items, treats and athletic equipment for children, along with computers and internet access for all students who need them to stay connected with their school community.

Thousands of individuals, businesses and philanthropic organizations have provided money and in-kind donations totaling more than $32 million to LA Students Most in Need, the charitable fund created by Beutner to help provide a safety net for the school community.

“Fortunately, Los Angeles Unified has been joined in this effort by businesses, individuals and philanthropic organizations who understand the need,” Beutner said. “This nation-leading effort is a great reminder of what can be accomplished when we all work together to help those who need it most.”

Beutner added that the 100 million meals are “a testament to the efforts of thousands of my colleagues who have been working tirelessly in difficult circumstances” and “a stark reminder that families across Los Angeles are suffering.”

“Children and their families worry about where the next bag of groceries will come from. Despite the heroic efforts of Los Angeles Unified, food insecurity remains a real threat to many thousands of our fellow Angelenos,” he said.

Beutner said Los Angeles Unified will continue to provide a safety net for students and families until classrooms are able to reopen.

“This milestone is a testament to L.A. Unified’s commitment to support our students, families and communities through this crisis,” said board member Nick Melvoin, 4th District. “At the same time, it is a stark reminder of the staggering toll the pandemic continues to take on our most vulnerable populations – and why we need action from our public health officials to get our kids safely back in school as soon as possible.”