The Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles and University of Hawaii at Mānoa present a special online Korean dance lecture, performance and screening of the film “Beyond Beyond Beyond” on Friday, Feb. 5, at 4:30 p.m., via Zoom. “Beyond Beyond Beyond” is a dance film created by Moonea Choi in in South Korea during the COVID-19 pandemic. KCCLA’s event includes professional guest artists, lecturers and a screening of the dance film, with Choi appearing for a virtual lecture. The event is free. To RSVP, email hannah@kccla.org.