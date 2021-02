Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detectives are investigating a murder that occurred early on Feb. 12 near the intersection of Melrose Avenue and La Cienega Boulevard.

Authorities are searching for two suspects, one male and the other female, who allegedly committed the homicide and were last seen fleeing northbound on La Cienega Boulevard.

Investigators believe the 49-year-old male victim was with a group of friends at a rooftop bar and restaurant near the intersection. The two suspects were also at the establishment, authorities said.

Shortly after midnight, the victim and his group and the two suspects left the bar and restaurant. A fight occurred outside and the two suspects allegedly struck the victim multiple times before fleeing, authorities said.

Witness called police about the fight at approximately 12:30 a.m. and deputies from the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station were dispatched. Before deputies arrived, people at the scene flagged down a passing Los Angeles Police Department patrol car. The victim was found unresponsive on the ground in a crosswalk at the northwest corner of the intersection, authorities said. Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene. He is believed to have died of blunt force trauma, police said.

Investigators said it was uncertain whether there was interaction between the victim and the suspects in the bar and restaurant or whether a dispute occurred outside leading to the fight. The male suspect was described as being Black, and the female suspect was described as being Hispanic.

Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau are investigating the murder. Anyone with information is urged to call (323)890-5500. Tips can also be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling (800)222-TIPS, or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.