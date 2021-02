Holocaust Museum Los Angeles presents a virtual talk with author Leslie K. Barry on her book, “Newark Minutemen” on Thursday, March 4, at 4 p.m. “Newark Minutemen” is based on the true story of Barry’s uncle, Harry Levine. It centers on Yael Newman, a Jewish boxer who goes undercover for the mob and FBI to fight fascism in New Jersey during the Great Depression. His mission takes place as a substantial portion of the American public was pushing neutrality while Hitler consolidated power in Europe. During that chaotic time, Newman joins the Newark Minutemen, a group of other Jewish boxers that fought a Nazi shadow party emerging in the United States. holocaustmuseumla.org.