On Jan. 27, the Getty Foundation announced $5.38 million in exhibition research grants to 45 cultural, educational and scientific institutions throughout Southern California to prepare for the next edition of the region-wide arts initiative Pacific Standard Time, scheduled to open in 2024.

The landmark series will return with dozens of simultaneous exhibitions and programs focused on the intertwined histories of art and science, past and present, that together address some of the most complex challenges of the 21st century – from climate change and environmental racism to the current pandemic and artificial intelligence – and the creative solutions these problems demand.

“Over the centuries, art and science have come together and come into conflict, learned from one another and built upon shared insights,” said Joan Weinstein, director of the Getty Foundation. “We have faith that the remarkably diverse and inventive approaches taken by all the partner institutions will produce revelatory results and productive civic dialogue.”

Ann Philbin, director of the Hammer Museum, a collaborating partner in the initiative, noted that art and science have too often been put on opposite ends of the equation.

“We’re eager to break that pattern with this new edition of Pacific Standard Time as we collectively explore nothing less than two fundamental modes of understanding the world, and the powerful and surprising ways they connect,” Philbin said.

Participants funded in the research and planning stage include civic institutions such as LACMA and the Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County, academic institutions including California Institute of Technology and Southern California Institute of Architecture, university-affiliated museums and galleries such as the Hammer and the California Museum of Photography at UC Riverside, organizations working at the convergence of contemporary art and science including Fathomers and Fulcrum Arts, and museums focused on particular fields of the arts, such as the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art. The participating institutions cluster in and around Los Angeles but are spread as far south as San Diego and as far north as Santa Barbara.

A second round of grants from the Getty Foundation, to be announced at a later date, will support the implementation of the exhibitions. Several additional projects are in development, including exhibition and programming partnerships, and will also be announced in coming months.

For information, visit getty.edu/pacificstandardtime.