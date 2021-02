New year, new president, entirely new real estate market. New listings in the Mid-City area like a house at 1009 Keniston Ave. are receiving an enthusiastic response. On multiple calls and showings, the $2 million asking price is getting many good looks, said “Flipping Fabulous” duo Randy Esada and David Wilcox. Bucolic rose gardens, inviting outdoor seating areas, fountains and living spaces are key considerations for real estate buyers, Esada added.

“Coming home should be a mood-elevating experience. Our latest Keniston home was renovated with this in mind,” Esada said. “Although open houses are still a no-no in L.A., the process to have a private showing is becoming second nature to today’s real estate agents. Finally, some good news for the Los Angeles real estate market.”

For information, visit 1009keniston.com.