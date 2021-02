The First-in Fire Foundation shared its love in February by delivering boxes of chocolate and heart-shaped cookies to local fire stations in the Los Angeles City Council’s 4th and 5th districts. The gifts were meant as a gesture of thanks to firefighters protecting local communities. The candy and cookies were purchased from CVS at the Beverly Connection and Magnolia Bakery on Third Street and were provided compliments of Television City, in collaboration with First-In Fire Foundation. The foundation connects local residents and businesses with community fire stations. The goal is to boost morale and show firefighters they are appreciated, said Lyn MacEwen Cohen, founder and president of the First-In Fire Foundation.

“We hope the love at the grassroots level shared with our firefighters will keep the spirit of Valentine’s Day alive all year long,” Cohen said. “It’s as easy as opening an old-fashioned box of chocolates and knowing it was given from the heart of a friend.”

The First-In Fire Foundation is seeking support for its programs. For information, call (323)933-8164 or visit firstinfirefoundation.org.