Re “WeHo off leash dog park leaps forward,” Jan. 28 issue

Mayor Pro Tem Meister acknowledged many people let their dogs run free in Plummer Park now despite it being illegal. Will legalizing the space increase or decrease the amount of feces walkers encounter along the streets and ground of Plummer Park? One scofflaw hurts all dog owners.

In a draconian future, DNA testing will trace doggie doo back to its registered owner. A dog’s DNA is traceable. If the reporting party gets a cut of the fine this could be a big money source for the city.

Too far-fetched? A pilot program has been underway in Colorado since 2019.

People that decide to adopt a pet must accept the responsibility that goes with it. Dogs likely are keeping society from going full “Mad Max.” For some people, it’s the only relationship they have.

Failure to clean up after your pet should be met with monetary fines, including in a dog park. Avoid the fines, clean up after Fido.

David Reid

Vista Street