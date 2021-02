The Original Farmers Market celebrated the grand opening of its newest merchant Rick’s Produce on Jan. 29 on the south side of the market in stall #126. Rick’s Produce offers seasonal and freshly-picked farm-fresh fruits and vegetables. Operated by Rick Dominguez, center, much of the produce is grown on his family farm in Fallbrook, California.

Dominguez was joined for a grand opening toast by Ilysha Buss, left, director of marketing for the Farmers Market; his mother Isabel Dominguez; Peter Hayden, development director for the A.F. Gilmore Company, owner of the Farmers Market; Alejandro Verduzco, partner in Rick’s Produce; Maritza Cerrato, marketing and tourism specialist for the Farmers Market; and Farmers Market Manager Matthew Stayton.

In 2017, Dominguez opened his first storefront in Silver Lake. Dominguez will offer seasonal and freshly-picked produce sustainably grown without chemicals on his family farm, as well as produce from other small local farms. Rick’s Produce market will also offer hand-made guacamole, salsas, smoothies, juices, acai bowls, jams, made-to-order sandwiches and more. Rick’s Produce will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., daily. Online orders for home delivery can be made by visiting the Original Farmers Market’s page at mercato.com.

The Original Farmers Market is located at 6333 W. Third St. For information, visit farmersmarketla.com.